No one injured after shots fired at Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said no one was injured after shots were fired about 10:05 a.m. Monday at a home in the first block of East Philadelphia Avenue.

Officers were called to the area for a gunshot sensor call. A woman in the home said she was in an upstairs room when she heard gunfire and discovered two bullet holes in the home.

Reports said officers found five shell casings by the front porch. A witness said someone in a hooded sweatshirt was seen running away about the time the shots were fired.