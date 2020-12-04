No one injured after shots fired at South Side Youngtown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police responding to a gunshot sensor call on a South Side street Thursday afternoon raced over to another street after hearing gunfire there.

Reports said officers were called about 4:35 p.m. to investigate a gunshot sensor call in the 500 block of East Philadelphia Avenue but quickly drove over to the 300 block of East Lucius Avenue after hearing gunfire come from that direction.

Officers drove over there and found six 9mm shell casings in the street, reports said. Reports said sensors in that area picked up 10 rounds fired.

No one was injured.

That part of the street has seen gunfire on Oct. 17 and Oct. 19, with a person being wounded Oct. 17. There was also gunfire on that block in April and a man was shot to death on that block in July 2019.