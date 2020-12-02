No one injured after shots fired at South Side Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a home was damaged by gunfire Tuesday evening on Youngstown’s south side.

Police were called about 9:35 p.m. to the 400 block of Idora Avenue for multiple reports of gunfire from gunshot sensors. When they arrived, a witness said someone in a car was firing a gun, but the witness did not say much else.

A witness at another home said he was sitting in his house and heard gunfire and then glass breaking. When he went to check, he found a bullet hole in a window in the same room where some children were sleeping.

No one was injured.

Reports said sensors picked up 18 gunshots total, but officers could not find any casings because of snowfall.