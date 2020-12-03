No one injured after shots fired at South Side home

Police found six shell casings in the grass by the front porch

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured after several shots were fired at a South Side Youngstown home early Thursday.

Police were called about 2 a.m. to a home in the first block of Willis Avenue for gunfire. When they arrived, a man there told them he heard several gunshots outside.

When he went to check, he counted eight bullet holes in his door, reports said.

Police found six .45-caliber shell casings in the grass next to the front porch, reports said.

Reports said the man told police he had no idea why someone would be shooting at his house.