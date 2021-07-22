No one injured after several shots fired at Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said no one was injured after several shots were fired early Wednesday evening at a Glenwood Avenue home.

Officers were called about 7:10 p.m. to a home in the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue, where a woman who lives there told police she heard gunshots and hit the floor.

The home had between six and eight bullet holes in it, reports said,

Reports said the woman told police several cars drove by the house repeatedly before the gunfire broke out.

Someone told police they saw one of the cars and police checked the area for it but could not find it, reports said.