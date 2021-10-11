Mom and kids inside apartment hit with gunfire in Youngtown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said no one was injured early Sunday morning after a north side apartment was damaged by gunfire.

Police were called about 1:20 a.m. to the 2700 block of Hammaker Avenue by a woman who said she heard several gunshots, reports said.

Reports said the woman told police the gunfire woke her up and she then checked on two children in the apartment. They were not hurt.

Officers found 17 bullet holes in the back of the apartment and four spent 9mm shell casings on a walkway behind the apartment leading to Dupont Street, reports said.

The woman told police she did not know who would shoot up her apartment but she did say she had a son that was murdered earlier this year, reports said.