YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Violence continues on Wednesday in Youngstown. Yet another home has been the target of gunfire, this time on East Lucius Avenue on the South Side.

No one was injured and answers remain limited at this time.

This latest shooting brings the grand total to six shootings within the last 48 hours. One man was killed and four more were shot, including a 3-year-old.

We stopped back by Mohawk Avenue on Wednesday to try to speak with neighbors. One woman spoke off camera, saying she was too afraid of retaliation to do an interview.

“We don’t want this to continue. We want to live in safe neighborhoods and something needs done,” said 7th Ward Councilwoman Basia Adamczak.

Tuesday’s fatal shooting occurred in the 7th Ward of Youngstown. Adamczak is calling on police, Mayor Tito Brown and the administration to find new ways to address the problem of street violence in the city.

“This is just a senseless act of violence and people who are innocent could get hurt,” Adamczak said.

Innocent people, including a 3-year-old and 23-year-old, were shot on Mohawk Avenue. Rawsheem Aponte, 24, died at the scene.

Over on Jackson Street, four homes and two vehicles were hit. There were close to 60 shell casings left behind.

At the Shell gas station on Market Street, two men were shot at while pumping gas. Our research has uncovered that police responded to 300 calls at that location in 2021.

“The state legislature has given the bad boys the power to have guns with impunity,” Brown said.

Brown partially blames the constitutional carry law for the spike in crime.

“The ability to carry a gun now is unlimited. You don’t have to have any training or certification,” Brown said.

He also says a lack of cooperation from the community is another hurdle.

“Until someone says, ‘I know what happened. Let me tell you what happened,’ so we get that one person off the street,” Brown said.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, police weren’t making any immediate connections to a number of shooting incidents in the last 48 hours, but say they’re likely repeat offenders.

“Seventy percent of the time they will recidivate violent crime. We’re putting them away. We need them to stay there,” said Youngstown Police Capt. Jason Simon.

If you have any information on any of these crimes, you are urged to call the Youngstown Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 746-CLUE.