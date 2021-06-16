No one hurt after two Youngstown homes damaged by gunfire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was hurt after police said two South Side homes late Tuesday were damaged by gunfire.

Officers were called about 11:45 p.m. for gunfire in the 2600 block of Hunter Avenue, and when they arrived, they found nine 5.56 mm shell casings in the road, reports said.

That is the type of ammunition commonly used in AR-15 type semiautomatic rifles.

Two adjoining homes were damaged by bullets, reports said. Officers checked inside but both homes were unoccupied, reports said.