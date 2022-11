WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It appears as though a fast food restaurant in downtown Warren has closed its doors.

A handwritten note saying “Thank You” and a sign were on the glass doors of the Burger King on Main Avenue. The sign said the restaurant is closed and listed the other nearby Burger King locations.

According to the chain’s website, the location is closed.

WKBN 27 First News reached out to the company asking about the closure, but we’ve yet to hear back.