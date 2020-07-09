No leads on man who vanished from Belmont Ave. in Liberty without a trace

It's been a year and a half since anyone has heard from Seth Svabik -- now his family and police are offering a reward for information

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – What happened to Seth Svabik? It’s a question both his family and police want an answer to. Now they’re offering a $5,000 reward for information that could lead them to the missing man.

Seth has ties to Cincinnati and Ludlow, Kentucky, but seemingly disappeared from Trumbull County January 9, 2019 without a trace.

“There has to be somebody that knows something,” said Thomas Svabik, Seth’s father.

The Svabik family is pleading for answers. It’s been a year and a half to the day since Seth left a rehab facility in Warren.

His last known location was Motel 6 on Belmont Avenue in Liberty, where Thomas said Seth was turned away from, most likely because he was high.

“Seth is a very sensitive, caring person,” said Bonnie Svabik, his mother. “He really has a good heart and it’s sad he got into this mess with the drugs.”

Seth was on the phone with his mother, who lives out of town, as he walked away. Thomas told us the last thing she heard him say.

“‘Hey bud, how you doin’?’ So we don’t know if that was just a casual greeting, or that was someone that he knew that was coming to pick him up or something like that because he did have a lot of friends in the area.”

Seth’s bags were left behind, found across the street. Other than that, it seems he vanished in plain sight from busy Belmont Avenue without a trace.

His phone has been turned off and there’s no activity on his bank account.

“Only thing that has come of that is direct deposits from Social Security and from the stimulus. There’s been no withdrawals, no activity whatsoever from any persons,” said Liberty Police Capt. Ray Buhala.

“We haven’t heard one doggone thing with anybody. Nothing,” Thomas said.

Drones and two separate cadaver dog teams did an extensive search of the area where he was last seen but still — no clues, no leads and no tips.

“It’s very difficult at this point,” Buhala said.

“If there’s anybody that knows anything about anything, even the smallest little detail, is to at least give the police a way to go,” Thomas said.

If you have any information on where Seth Svabik is or how he disappeared, please call Liberty Township Police at 330-759-1315. Again, there is a $5,000 reward for tips that help police find him.