No injuries reported in 2 rollover crashes in Mercer County

Both the drivers walked away from rollover crashes in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) -Two drivers in Mercer County are lucky to have walked away from two separate accidents where they swerved to miss an animal.

The first accident happened about 6:15 a.m. on Sept. 11.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was driving along Dowling Road in Greene Township when he swerved to miss an opossum.

The car went off the road, hit a utility pole and landed on its roof. The Nissan Juke was heavily damaged but the driver wasn’t hurt.

In another crash that happened about 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 13, police say an 18-year-old driver was traveling down Courtney Mill Road in Liberty Township in a Hyundai Santa Fe when he swerved to miss a deer.

The car left the road and went into a ditch and rolled over several times before coming to rest on its hood.

The vehicle was also heavily damaged in that accident, but the driver is ok.

The driver in the Sept. 13 accident was cited. The police report did not say if the driver in the Sept. 11 crash was ticketed.