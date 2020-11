It happened at a home at 5074 E. Rockwell Road

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire damaged a house in Austintown on Thursday morning.

It happened at a home at 5074 E. Rockwell Road.

No injuries were reported, though three people and some dogs lived there.

The fire just damaged a back wall of the home, so the family can still live there.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.