LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Firefighters in Liberty Township were called to a house fire Monday afternoon.

The first calls went out shortly after 2 p.m. to a home located on Cardinal Drive between Trumbull Avenue and Mansell Drive. The fire started on the second floor and spread in the walls to the third floor and attic.

The four adults inside the home got out safely.

A Liberty fire department official said it appears that some form of electrical issue caused the fire.

The local Red Cross is helping people with a place stay overnight.