One man told police a bullet knocked a TV off the wall in his home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured after three homes late Wednesday were damaged by gunfire on Youngstown’s east side.

Officers were called about 10:15 p.m. for gunfire in the 200 block of Greeley Lane. When they arrived, neighbors told them they heard several shots and heard a car drive away.

One man told police the television he had mounted on a wall was knocked down by a bullet.

Two other homes had bullet holes in them, reports said.

Detectives are investigating.