No explosives found after threat at South Range Schools

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN). – No explosive devices were found at South Range Local Schools following a bomb threat that canceled classes Thursday.

Officers with K-9 units trained in detecting explosive devices from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and Youngstown State University Police Department searched the school Wednesday and Thursday. The school’s video surveillance was also reviewed with no findings of any suspicious activity.

The threat was found Wednesday on a library desk, prompting the closure so that a thorough search could be completed.

The Beaver Police Department is requesting anyone with information on the threat to contact 330-549-5338.

WKBN 27 First News does not typically report on unsubstantiated threats to public buildings such as this, out of a concern that coverage may encourage copycat incidents. Because this threat resulted in the closure of school Thursday, we are reporting the facts to combat misinformation that may circulate on social media.