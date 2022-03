WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are no clear answers as to how a man died who was found inside a house in Warren.

Trumbull County Coroner Dr. Lawrence D’Amico said Wednesday that the cause and manner of death for Peter Kleiner is “undetermined.” That is the ruling following a completed investigation.

Kleiner was found dead inside Theodore Baiduc, III’s home on Tod Avenue on December 1 after Baiduc called 911.

Baiduc has been charged with felony tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.