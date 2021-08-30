Man shot in leg during argument in Youngstown; another man grazed by bullet on south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman was questioned and released after a man was wounded in the leg early Sunday morning in an east side home.

Reports said police were called about 6:35 a.m. to a home in the 900 block of Kenneth Avenue for a man and woman arguing and gunfire. When police arrived, they found the male on the floor with a gunshot wound to the leg and the woman standing over him.

The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center where reports said he told police she handed him a gun by the trigger and the gun went off, wounding him.

However, the woman told police she was arguing with the man because another woman was calling his phone when he bit her and bent one of her fingers back, reports said. Reports said the man then reached for a 9mm handgun and the woman grabbed the gun also.

During the struggle, the gun went off, reports said the woman told police.

The woman told police where the gun was and they later found it. The woman was questioned by detectives and later released with no charges filed.

Also over the weekend, a man was grazed by a bullet about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in a home in 600 block of West Warren Avenue on the south side. A man there told police someone walked up to his house and started shooting.

Police found 20 shell casings from three different weapons, reports said.

Reports said the man declined medical attention and told police he did not know who was shooting at him, reports said.

With a homicide also Sunday morning, police have seen 29 people shot in August and 102 for the year. Last year there was a total of 98 people shot.