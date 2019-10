Police said he exposed himself next to dumpsters and touched himself inappropriately in a laundromat

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be no bond for the Warren man charged with publicly exposing himself twice in two days.

Eric Shannon, 32, was video arraigned on felony public indecency charges Wednesday afternoon.

Shannon is accused of exposing his genitals next to the dumpsters near Monroe Street last week and touching himself inappropriately in front of an employee at North Road Coin Laundry Saturday.

He’s due back in court on November 7 for a preliminary hearing.