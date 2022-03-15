SMITH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Smith Township man is going to stay in jail without bond for the time being after appearing in court Tuesday.

Michael Vanhorn was indicted last week on rape and other charges.

Prosecutors say he brought kids to his home and gave them alcohol and marijuana then had sex with at least one of them.

Vanhorn’s wife Kara Vanhorn is also facing charges. She will be in court next week on charges of child endangering, corrupting another with drugs, contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.