No bond for man accused in Warren murder

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Braceville man accused in a Warren murder went before a judge Friday.

Walter Toles, 54, was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury Thursday and arraigned Friday in common please court.

Toles is charged in the stabbing death of 27-year-old Marlon Smith.

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Officer says Smith died of a stab wound to the neck.

Toles is being held without bond in the Trumbull County Jail.

This is video from his first court appearance Tuesday.

Police were initially called to Smith’s home on Oriole Place SW around 1:45 p.m. Monday after Smith’s mother found him dead. She hadn’t heard from him since the night before.

Detectives say Toles and Smith knew each other.

Evidence at the crime scene led detectives to Toles’ home in Braceville.

Toles is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

A search of Toles’ prior criminal record shows he has 16 prior convictions dating back to 1984.