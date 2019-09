The defendant's wife was found stabbed to death at the Kings Motel in Coitsville

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of stabbing his wife to death at a motel in Coitsville is being held without bond.

Francis Rydarowicz, 48, of Hubbard, was indicted by a grand jury last month in the June stabbing death of Katherine Rydarowicz.

Rydarowicz was arraigned Wednesday on charges of murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault and domestic violence.

Katherin Rydarowicz was found stabbed in the back at the Kings Motel on US-422.