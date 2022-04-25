YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of two men charged in federal court with having over $1.2 million cash and 101 pounds of cocaine has been ordered to be held without bond pending trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Parker made his decision late Friday after a detention hearing in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio for Vincent Barber, 59.

Barber was arrested last week after an indictment was unsealed Tuesday charging him and Ramon Wright, 54, with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl and heroin and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime.

Barber was arrested at his Gibson Street home. Wright has been on the run since Feb. 13, 2019, the day a search warrant was served in the case where investigators found several guns and drugs, including 101 pounds of cocaine at homes on Gibson Street and Potomac Avenue and over $1.2 million cash in a garage on Gibson Street that investigators say Barber was using to store drugs and cash.

The government had asked that Barber be held without bail pending trial, saying he is a risk to the safety of the community. Barber’s attorney said his client was not a danger or a flight risk and noted his client stayed in the same home that was raided by investigators over three years ago.

In his decision, Judge Parker listed several factors that allowed him to reach his decision, including what he said is the weight of the evidence against Barber is strong and there is an incentive for Barber to flee because some of the charges carry a potential maximum prison term of life in prison.

The case has been assigned to U.S. Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. A pretrial date has not been set yet.