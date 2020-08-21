NLMK’s union plans to strike Saturday if agreement isn’t reached

The union and NLMK have been negotiating for months over a labor agreement that will cover more than 400 union members at the Farrell plant

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The United Steelworkers (USW) announced Local 1016-3 gave NLMK management a strike notice.

The union and NLMK have been negotiating for months over a labor agreement that will cover more than 400 union members at the Farrell plant. The strike will happen Saturday if an agreement is not reached, according to the union.

According to the union, the sticking point during negotiations has been the proposed health care plan, which the union rejected.

The USW has also filed unfair labor practice charges against NLMK with Region 6 of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

