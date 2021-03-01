NLMK union workers approve new contract

The new contract improves access and cost for health care and includes an increase in wages

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Union workers at NLMK Steel in Farrell have approved a new contract.

The new deal was reached on February 17 and voted upon on Monday.

The vote was 276-103.

Union President Jim Wells said he wanted to give thanks to the community for their support and says the new contract will help current employees in light of the pandemic and for all employees moving forward.

Workers will be called back over the next one to three weeks.