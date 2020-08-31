NLMK union steelworkers continue strike in Farrell after latest rejection

Over the past few months, union steelworkers of the Farrell Plant and NLMK have been negotiating over a labor agreement that will cover more than 400 union members

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Over the last two weeks, First News has been following the strike led by United Steelworkers against the NLMK. On Sunday, the union gave the latest on their recent negotiation.

“We want what’s fair for us, our family and the community, and that’s not what’s being offered at this time,” said Jim Wells, 1016-03 Union President.

“The company came in and rejected our last proposal and said they were standing firm on their last proposal they gave us, which is the one we went out on strike on,” Wells said.

After going on strike and allowing their voices to be heard, the NLMK met with the union this past Friday to make a decision, but Wells says the meeting lasted no longer than a half hour.

“The guys are upset with the fact they don’t want to move, so now guys are starting to look for other jobs and go other places because of that,” Wells said.

“It’s impacting me now because I was the bread winner of my household, and now it’s putting the stress on my wife and myself about what we will do about our income and our child’s healthcare,” said union steelworker Chris Summers.

Although the decision didn’t go in their favor, Wells says they will continue their strike until both parties come to an agreement.

“We are going to be doing a prayer vigil Thursday at 8 p.m.,” Wells said. “We invite the community and families to pray for a quick strike to get this over as soon as possible for the families in the community.”

