NLMK strike continues ahead of new talks

If a solution is not reached Wednesday, workers say they will remain on the picket line

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) -If a solution is not reached Wednesday, workers say they will remain on the picket line.

One of the key sticking points for workers has been health insurance benefits. The union members say they just want what is fair as more negotiations are scheduled for Wednesday.

“We gave them a proposal on Blue Cross Blue Shield through the International and gave them the numbers to show that in four years, it would save them $2.1 million. It keeps the increases for insurance that we proposed our last time the same way,” said Jim Wells, president of United Steelworkers Local 1016-03.

The 400 union members and the company have been negotiating a labor agreement. So far, the two sides have not come together. Wells is also uncertain about Wednesday’s meeting.

“Really not sure. We know the price of steel is going up. That’s money lost that they could be making right now. We gave them ensures that it’s going to save them money, and it will be what we’re asking for and what the membership wants,” Wells said.

During the strike, Wells says more than half of the membership has been forced to find other jobs to support their families.

“It’s a strain on all of the families. We’ve had numerous food donations that we are handing out to members, trying to help in that aspect,” Wells said.

WKBN First News reached out to company officials at NLMK but did not get a response.

If a solution is not reached Wednesday, workers say they will remain on the picket line.

More headlines from WKBN.com: