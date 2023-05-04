BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An extreme vehicle and motorcycle show is coming to the Southern Park Mall next week.

Nitro Extreme will be at the mall on Market Street from Thursday, May 11 to Sunday, May 14.

The two-hour show features vehicle stunts, motorcycle jumps and monster trucks at full-throttle. It will be in the mall’s parking lot by the checkered flags. Special souvenir items, such as T-shirts, will be available for purchase.

Show times are as follows:

Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13 at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 14 at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for this year’s shows can be purchased in advance through the website nitroextreme.com.