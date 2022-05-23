NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Nine lucky Niles Intermediate School students went home winners as a reward for doing well in school.

The children in third through fifth grade won new bikes and helmets.

It was all part of the A’s Pays rewards program. Children who received an A on an assignment or test were given a ticket to enter a drawing. The more A’s a student earned, the more chances they had to win.

The winners were drawn on Monday during a special assembly.

This is the second year of the program.

School administrators said it encourages the students to try their best.