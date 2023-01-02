WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A judge sentenced a Niles woman to nine months in prison for a Christmas Day crash that left a passenger with severe injuries in 2021.

Tonja Freeman, 56, appeared in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Wyatt McKay’s courtroom on Wednesday, where she pleaded guilty to amended charges of aggravated vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident, according to court records.

The judge then sentenced her to nine months in prison, as well as fines and court costs.

Freeman was arrested following a crash in Brookfield on Christmas Day. Officers were called to the intersection of State Routes 82 and 7 where they found a damaged vehicle that had collided with another car.

Police said the other vehicle involved had already left the scene, but it was found two miles away by Vienna police in the middle of the road. Reports said the vehicle was disabled, and Freeman, who was the driver, smelled heavily of alcohol.

A 95-year-old passenger was severely injured, and she was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for treatment of critical injuries.

Reports said Freeman failed a field sobriety test and was taken to the police station for a breath test, where her blood alcohol content was registered at .115. In Ohio, a person is considered legally drunk if their BAC is .08 or over.