Niles woman reports man broke into apartment, robbed her

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing several charges after an incident at the Royal Mall Apartments in Niles.

Dispatchers sent police there, telling officers they could hear a screaming woman and a man threatening to kill her in the background of the call.

When police got there, they talked to a woman who said she barricaded herself and three children in a bedroom as Justus Taylor broke into an apartment window.

A police report notes the woman had a previous relationship with Taylor.

She said Taylor then forced his way into her bedroom, threw her on the ground and kicked her head and shoulder area, according to a police report.

The woman said Taylor dragged her down the steps and outside, where he made her open her car and give him all of her debit cards and PIN numbers.

She said he then took her phone, according to the report.

Police arrested Taylor in Warren on charges of burglary, robbery and domestic violence.

He’s being held in the Trumbull County Jail.