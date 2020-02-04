Niles woman facing charges after children found wandering, wearing little clothing

Police said the 2-year-old had a soiled diaper, which appeared to be dirty for quite some time

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles woman is facing charges after police say her young children were found wandering in the roadway with dirty diapers and little clothing.

Monday morning, officers were called to the area of E. Park and Grant Street, where the 2- and 3-year-old children were found. Employees at Front Street Trucking took the children inside and were caring for them, according to a police report.

Police noted in their report that the youngest child was wearing only a onesie and the oldest child had a thin t-shirt and leggings but didn’t have shoes.

Police said the 2-year-old had a soiled diaper, which appeared to be dirty for quite some time. The child’s back was red and irritated as a result, the report stated.

The other child also had a pull-up diaper, which was completely soaked in urine, police said.

Police said as an officer was leaving the business, the mother of the children, 26-year-old Aeriel Fuller, came looking for the kids. She told police that she and her husband had been asleep because they were sick, the report stated.

Police found that Fuller had a warrant for her arrest on a domestic violence charge. She was additionally charged with child endangering.

According to jail records, Fuller had also been charged with child endangering in 2018.

Fuller was arraigned Monday in Niles Municipal Court, where bond was set at $100,000.