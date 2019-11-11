Niles woman arrested, accused of attacking and robbing elderly victim, police say

Niles police thanked the community on their Facebook page for tips that led to Crabtree's capture

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman facing robbery charges was taken into custody by Niles police Sunday night.

According to police, 50-year-old Penny Crabtree was accused of attacking and stealing money from an elderly person. It happened after Crabtree asked the victim for money, according to investigators.

Police say Crabtree is known to panhandle in shopping areas, often on a bike.

Crabtree was taken to the Trumbull County Jail. She has an arraignment scheduled for Tuesday morning in Niles Municipal Court.

Niles police thanked the community on their Facebook page for tips that led to Crabtree’s capture.