Niles water customers receive notices after ‘significant deficiency’ found in water system

The Ohio EPA ordered the city to send out the notices after writing that the required steps hadn't been taken to correct the issue

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles City Public Water customers received notices about a “significant deficiency” found during an inspection of the public water system by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The Ohio EPA ordered the city to send out the notices after writing that the required steps had not been taken to correct the issue, noted during an inspection on September 29.

The notice says there is no action that water customers should be taking but that the Niles City Public Water System is taking steps to correct the problem.

According to the EPA, the water system did not complete necessary surveys and investigations of service connections and has not ensured that all required containment backflow preventers have been installed, inspected and tested, as required. Those are designed to keep contaminants out of the water.

Kevin Robertson, superintendent of the water department, said since the letters went out, they’ve been proactive in hiring a company to get them into compliance.

“We’re working with them diligently, and they have been out to a lot of the commercial and industrial buildings in the last handful of weeks to get all of those backflow devices inspected and surveyed so that we can gain compliancy through the Ohio EPA, we’re hoping by the end of the year,” he said.

The original notice of violation sent to the city on October 20, 2020, noted that the violations were discovered during an inspection on September 29. As such, the water system was supposed to correct the issue or send a schedule for correcting the issue to the EPA within 30 days.

The EPA contends in another letter sent on February 18 that those steps weren’t taken.

According to the EPA’s letter to Niles, backflow violations were also noted during sanitary surveys of the system in 2011 and 2014. Notices of violation were also issued July 21, 2017 and May 24, 2017, according to the letter.

Among violations noted were a lack of proper record-keeping and plans, as well as a lack of annual testing of the required backflow preventers, among other issues. You can read the full notice of violation below:

“In order to get a company involved and in order to get roughly 700 backflows tested, it really wasn’t a feasible idea to be able to get all of those done in such a timeframe,” Robertson said. “They knew, we knew that wasn’t going to be possible, and if that wasn’t possible, we were going to have to issue this notice.”

Robertson also said they sent the EPA a schedule and are now ahead of that schedule.

“All the ones that we have looked into thus far, they all have proper protection they all have backflow devices on it. They’re all in working order,” Robertson said. “There’s nothing wrong with the city of Niles’ water. It gets tested annually.”

Robertson also said the water is safe for people to consume, bathe in and cook with.

“It’s nothing in regards to the quality of the water that Niles provides. It’s very safe, and our number-one job and goal is to ensure the safety of the public water system,” Robertson said.

Robertson said a few days after the old superintendent left, they were hit with this significant deficiency. However, Robertson said they are on top of things and are working diligently with the EPA to make sure that they’re on the right track to get this resolved in a timely fashion.

“It’s a new administration with the mayor and service director. They’ve only been here about a year, two years, and for myself, personally, the superintendent of the water department had just recently left roughly a month, month-and-a-half ago, so I just took over this position,” Roberston said.