NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Veterinary Clinic is doing its part to help homeless animals this Christmas.

Now through December 23, the clinic is accepting donations for its “Howliday Pet Supply Drive.”

Pet supplies are being collected, including food, litter, toys, blankets, cleaning supplies and newspapers.

Everyone who donates will be entered into a raffle to win a gift basket.

All donated items will be going to the Trumbull County Dog Pound and Cats are People, Too.

“They are both among many organizations that are hard-working and dedicated to the animals,” said Suzi Langer, of the Niles Veterinary Clinic.

Donations can be dropped off at the clinic on US-422 during business hours.

Supplies can also be sent directly to the clinic through Amazon. Just note that the items are for the Howliday Pet Supply Drive.

The clinic is located at 1007 Youngstown-Warren Rd.