NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- A Broadway hit premieres locally Friday night.



Trumbull New Theatre in Niles will stage “Something Rotten” this weekend.



The musical comedy will run tonight and tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. with an additional show Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.



Tickets are $20 and $18 for students. You can reserve your seat online.



The theatre is also collecting food items for the Howland Community Church food pantry.