NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — 1st Order Tattoo on Youngstown-Warren Road in Niles just got a little bigger.

The piercing and tattoo shop held an open house Sunday to show off it’s recent expansion.

The shop opened about four years ago. Since then, there have been two expansions of the business.

According to a piercer at the shop, the latest expansion into the old Hideaway Lounge took almost a year to complete.

There is now a complete private piercing studio located within the tattoo shop. The owner said that the business has seen a rise in body piercings.

“Piercings here alone is over half our business. There’s a constant, constant motion through the shop back to the piercing area,” said owner John Cummings.

Two additional private rooms are available. 1st Order Tattoo is hoping to have those spots filled with a microblader and lash tech.

Domenic Wesser contributed to this report.