NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Students in the Niles School District will return to in-person learning Monday.

All students in grades kindergarten through 12th will go back to the classroom for four-day weeks.

Students will attend Mondays through Thursdays, with Fridays remaining remote learning days.

Masks will be required on the bus and all day at school, with the exception of eating lunch.