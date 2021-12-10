NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles Middle School students were out in their community Friday, spreading holiday cheer.

Two groups of choir students made different stops around the city caroling Friday morning.

The students were singing the holiday classic “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” to customers and employees at Giant Eagle.

Choir teacher Eleanor Chambers says this is an annual tradition for students that was halted last year because of the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, we can’t go to the nursing homes or retirement homes because they’re still closed, but we’re out here giving Christmas cheer wherever we can,” she said.

Chambers said going caroling is the students’ way of giving back to their community.