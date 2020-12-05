Niles, Struthers and Columbiana businesses cited for alcohol violations

The commission held hearings this week in the case of businesses in Struthers, Niles and Columbiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Liquor Control Commission cited three Valley businesses for violating COVID rule violations pertaining to alcohol sales.

The commission held hearings this week in the case of businesses in Struthers, Niles and Columbiana.

On May 5, 2020, El Jalapeno and Patio, 704 Youngstown-Poland Rd., Struthers, was in violation of the “expansion of sales for off-premises consumption.” The business was ordered to serve a three-day suspension of its liquor license or pay a $300 fine.

On Aug. 13, Suleiman Holdings, no name given, 5154 Youngstown-Warren Rd., Niles, allowed consumption of alcohol between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of restricted sale hours. The business was ordered to serve a three-day suspension or pay $300.

On Sept. 11, 2020, a business at 1118 Village Plaza, Columbiana, was cited for serving alcohol after 10 p.m. in violation of the Ohio COVID-19 order to limit alcohol sales. The business was ordered to serve a three-day suspension of its liquor license or pay a $300 fine.

