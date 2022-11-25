NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – It was Black Friday but also Record Store Day in Niles.

People lined up outside Record Connection for the biannual Record Store Day to pick up some fresh vinyl. Many of the records are from local artists, including “Bugs” from Youngstown’s own The Vindy’s.

The band signed autographs and played some music for guests off the new album.

Some people have been coming to Record Store Day for years. For others, it was their first time.

The next Record Store Day will happen on the third Friday of this coming April.