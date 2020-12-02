Niles sister shows mercy on brother accused of shooting her

Tracy Weeks, Jr. was released from jail and will spend the next year on probation

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man accused of shooting his sister the day before Thanksgiving has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Tracy Weeks, Jr. was released from jail and will spend the next year on probation. All stemming from an argument last week that police say resulted in Weeks shooting his sister outside his home on Clay Street in Niles.

The 911 call reveals some details in the case.

Caller: “Tracy comes out. He goes, ‘this what you get for lying, and her shot her in the leg'”.

But it wasn’t the injured sister who reported what happened to law enforcement. That call came from another sibling more than 570 miles away in North Carolina, hours after the shooting took place.

Caller: “She’s bleeding out of her leg, but she don’t want to report it.”

“Apparently, she did have some wound that needed treatment, whether that was from the actual projectile that hit her or from her efforts to remove it,” said Niles Police Capt. John Marshall,

At this point, police believe she was shot with either a pellet or a BB gun.

“The victim’s motivation was apparently not to get her brother into trouble, but obviously, there’s trouble that still stems from anything like this,” Marshall said.

Weeks was originally facing a more serious charge, but the victim agreed to a reduced charge of assault which he pleaded guilty to on Monday.

As part of his probation, he’ll also have to take part in the Niles Addiction Recovery Program.

