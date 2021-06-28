Niles Schools superintendent hopeful to end fiscal emergency by end of September

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The superintendent of the Niles Schools is hopeful that by the end of September, the school system will be released from fiscal emergency.

Before Monday night’s Niles School Board meeting, Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen said the Ohio auditor’s office is currently looking at the school system’s five-year budget, which she says is balanced.

Should the budget be approved, the school board will ask the fiscal commission to release it from fiscal emergency.

The final decision rests with Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, a decision Thigpen says could come by the end of September.

“We had cooperation with every single member, every employee in the district from the administrators to the teachers to classified employees. We made a lot of cuts, but I’m happy to say we made those cuts through attrition. That nobody lost their job,” Thigpen said.

She says the school system cut about 12 teachers since the fiscal emergency was declared in February of 2019. The budget was also balanced without Niles voters approving any new taxes.