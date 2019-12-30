Niles School Board votes to oust treasurer by not extending leave of absence

Lori Hudzik has not been to work since July 1

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles School Board met Monday afternoon and voted unanimously to accept what it calls the “voluntary resignation” of Treasurer Lori Hudzik.

Hudzik has not been to work since July 1 because she’s been on a leave of absence.

She wanted the leave to be extended but the fiscal commission overseeing Niles’ financial situation told the board not to extend the leave. On Monday, the board complied.

The current treasurer of Brookfield Schools is also currently the interim treasurer in Niles but he is done January 31.

The Niles School Board has not yet decided what it’s going to do after that.