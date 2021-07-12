Niles School Board votes on fiscal emergency release

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles School Board Monday evening unanimously approved a resolution requesting the school district be released from fiscal emergency.

The request comes after the Niles Schools adopted a balanced budget out five years.

The commission appointed to oversee the fiscal emergency will vote on July 20 whether to recommend Niles’ removal.

The final decision will be made by Ohio State Auditor, Keith Faber.

The Niles Schools were placed in fiscal emergency two and a half years ago.