Niles School Board to swear in 3 new members, including one with pending lawsuit

Chris Chieffo was fired from his job as a Niles teacher after accusations he used sick time to take off work and coach Howland golf

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Three new board of education members will be sworn in Thursday evening in Niles, including one who currently has a lawsuit pending against the board on which he’ll now serve.

Chris Chieffo, who currently has a case pending against the school board in the 11th District Court of Appeals, was fired from his job as a Niles teacher in January 2018. He was accused of using sick time to take off work and coach the boys golf team in Howland.

Chieffo and the Niles Teachers Union then filed a lawsuit in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, claiming the case should have gone to binding arbitration.

The case, however, was dismissed and now Chieffo and the teachers union have appealed.

Two other new school board members, Shelly Lamb and Kim Barrell, will also be sworn in so the majority of the five-member Niles School Board will be political rookies.

Mary Ann McMahon and Tony Perrone were not up for re-election.

The Niles School District remains in a state-mandated fiscal emergency. Its financial decisions are being made by an appointed fiscal commission so there may be some tough decisions that will have to be made in the near future.

We will be at the meeting Thursday and will try to get Chieffo’s thoughts about the situation.