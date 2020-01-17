Niles School Board hires new treasurer; another step toward financial health

With a unanimous vote, the board hired the current treasurer at Howland Schools

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles School Board hired a new treasurer Thursday night — a must to get the school system out of fiscal emergency.

With a unanimous vote, the board hired Rhonda Amorganos, who’s currently the treasurer at Howland Schools.

Niles School Board President Tony Perrone said Niles may have to share her with Howland for a while until Howland can hire a new treasurer.

Niles Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen said previously that hiring a permanent treasurer was a key point to getting Niles out of fiscal emergency.

The fiscal commission overseeing Niles still must approve Amorganos’ hiring.

Last month, the school board decided not to extend leave to its former treasurer, Lori Hudzik, who hadn’t been to work since July. An interim treasurer had taken her place temporarily.