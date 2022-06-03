NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Niles plans to replace approximately 250 street lights throughout the summer.
The lights will be replaced with LED lighting in an effort to upgrade aging infrastructure and become a more sustainable city.
The street light program includes the following streets:
- Shadow Ridge Drive
- Tripodi Circle
- Wood
- Fulton
- Gilbert
- Ambrose
- James
- Stepney
- McDonald
- Poplar
- Cardigan
- Timber Court
- Iowa
- Dakota
- Wyoming
- Old Forge
- Bowman
- Fredrick
- Lakeview
- Main Street
Funding includes about $70,000 worth of local dollars.