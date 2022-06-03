NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Niles plans to replace approximately 250 street lights throughout the summer.

The lights will be replaced with LED lighting in an effort to upgrade aging infrastructure and become a more sustainable city.

The street light program includes the following streets:

Shadow Ridge Drive

Tripodi Circle

Wood

Fulton

Gilbert

Ambrose

James

Stepney

McDonald

Poplar

Cardigan

Timber Court

Iowa

Dakota

Wyoming

Old Forge

Bowman

Fredrick

Lakeview

Main Street

Funding includes about $70,000 worth of local dollars.