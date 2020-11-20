Niles police: Woman caught suspect rummaging through her car

Police said the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Carrie Ann Bobbie, was detained until officers arrived

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a woman they say was caught rummaging in a woman’s car in Niles.

An employee leaving work at a business in the 500 block of Mason St. found a woman inside her car, going through her belongings, according to Niles police. The owner of the vehicle went back to her workplace and with others, confronted the woman inside her car.

Police discovered that Bobbie had money and a gold bracelet belonging to the owner of the vehicle.

Bobbie faces theft charges.