Niles police want help solving string of car break-ins

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – There has been a string of car break-ins in the city of Niles.
Police say numerous reports have come in about vehicles getting broken into and items stolen.
Police are asking residents with surveillance systems on their homes to check overnight footage between Sept. 27 and Sept. 29 for a suspicious person on foot.
Any footage can be sent directly to streetcrimes@thecityofniles.com.
In the meantime, police are asking everyone to please remove valuables from vehicles and lock the doors.
Any suspicious behavior can be called in directly to 330-652-9944.
Police did not name any particular area or street.
