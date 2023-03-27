NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Educational Service Center and the Niles Police Department teamed up for an active shooter drill Monday.

Members of the police department’s Special Response Team took part in the training at the TCESC building off Route 422.

It gave both officers and building staff the ability to learn how to react when there’s an active threat. Being part of the drill also helps improve emergency response plans.

“It’s something that doesn’t happen often, thankfully, but because it does happen, often guys are just not well versed in it. So, we continually train to see what we can do better. If something comes up, we’ll review it afterward and take it from there,” said Capt. Jim Villecco.

Villecco says the training helps familiarize officers with the layout of the building and teaches TCESC staff about what to expect if something should happen in real life.